WWE News: Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens for United States Championship at WrestleMania 33

United States Championship match has been confirmed for WrestleMania 33.

Former best friends will clash for the WWE United States Championship

What’s the story?

It was confirmed on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw that Kevin Owens will challenge Chris Jericho for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn’t know...

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho spent the better part of the last year as the most entertaining duo on Monday nights. That is, until Owens turned on Jericho a few weeks ago, brutalising him and sending him to the hospital.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what WWE.com had to say about the events that transpired at Fastlane:

You know what happens when you slam Chris Jericho face-first through the obscenely expensive JeriTron 6500 during the Festival of Friendship? You know what happens? He costs you the Universal Championship, that’s what happens.

Indeed, that’s exactly what happened at Fastlane last night. Just as the bell was about to ring to start the Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg match, Jericho’s music blared over the speakers in the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Owens’ attention was immediately diverted from the challenger, who took advantage of the situation, beating Owens for the WWE Universal Championship in less than thirty seconds.

Jericho started off Raw tonight, demanding that Owens justify his actions during the Festival of Friendship segment. Owens intimated that Jericho was merely an insurance policy that had reached the end of its usefulness, and only regretted not finishing Jericho off for good.

At that point, Jericho presented Owens with the opportunity to do just that when he challenged the former Universal Champion to a match at WrestleMania 33. Owens was all too happy to accept Jericho’s challenge, but under one condition: Jericho put his United States Championship on the line.

Jericho agreed and Owens charged the ring to attack Jericho once more, even getting some assistance from Samoa Joe. However, Sami Zayn charged down to the ring with a steel chair to even the odds.

What’s next?

Chris Jericho will defend the United States Championship against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

Sportskeeda’s take

This may be the most well-built United States Championship match that has happened at WrestleMania...well, ever. Jericho and Owens were the absolute best of friends for months and months, and Jericho telling Owens that he had a lot of fun working with him had a genuine air of legitimacy to it, which made Owens’ betrayal of Jericho that much more impactful.

It’s highly likely that Owens takes the United States Championship in this match.

It’s a shame that this match isn’t for the Universal Championship, as that is what the story deserves, but we have no doubt that Owens and Jericho will both bring their “A-game,” to WrestleMania in an attempt to steal the show. They may very well accomplish that goal.

