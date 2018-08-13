WWE News: CM Punk lands another movie role

The Best in the World continues to work inside the world of horror with his new movie role

What's the story?

CM Punk and AJ Lee both had roles in the remake of Rabid, a 1977 film about the spreading of a dangerous disease.

Now, it looks like former WWE Champion and 2-time UFC competitor CM Punk will be in another film titled Team Player.

In case you didn't know...

Since leaving the wrestling world, CM Punk has gone in several directions regarding new careers in the entertainment industry. Mainly, Punk tried his hand at MMA, having two fights in the UFC.

He currently sits at a 0-2 record but still has high hopes for his career in the Octagon. Outside of combat, Punk has worked as a writer for a handful of comics from Marvel. Recently has delved into the world of film.

The heart of the matter

CM Punk and AJ Lee were brought on to take part in the remake of Rabid earlier this year. The couple was cast as Billy (Punk) and Kira (Lee) but not much is known about their parts outside of that--Both Punk and Lee have finished filming their parts for the film.

PWInsider has reported CM Punk was recently cast in the lead role of a horror film titled Team Player.

Furthermore, it's being noted that the movie will be filmed in Illinois over the next several months.

What's next?

Punk recently ended a legal battle involving his former friend Colt Cabana and Dr. Chris Amann but has since become involved in another lawsuit, with Cabana suing him for over $1 million.

However, Punk will continue to focus on his film career as he works in the lead role of Team Player.

He's also been announced as the newest host for the next season of Netflix's Ultimate Beastmaster, a show revolving around an obstacle course akin to shows like Ninja Warrior.

Will you check out Rabid and Team Player? How do you feel CM Punk will perform as an actor? Let us know in the comments!