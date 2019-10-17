WWE News: CM Punk makes a joke about his WWE release

CM Punk is a former World Champion in WWE, but he hasn't stepped into a wrestling ring since The Royal Rumble back in 2014 when he made the decision to walk away from WWE. The company later fired him for breach of contract when it was revealed that they had tried to make a deal with him to return but to no avail.

Punk was fired on his wedding day back in 2014, a fact that he revealed as part of his appearance on Colt Cabana's podcast, that was released in November that year. It appears that after more than five years away from WWE, Punk is finally ready to joke about his release from the company he once called home.

CM Punk to make WWE return?

CM Punk was rumored to be looking to make his return to WWE after he was linked to a host role as part of WWE Backstage since FOX had requested that Punk be part of the show and the former Champion had traveled to LA to audition for the role. This audition was reportedly well-received, but the show debuted last night without Punk at the helm.

Instead, the big news this week has surrounded Eric Bischoff since he was replaced in his position as Executive Producer of SmackDown by Bruce Prichard.

Bischoff's official Twitter page for his podcast tweeted today to promote their new "fired" T-Shirts, which reportedly has nothing to do with Bischoff's WWE release, but it appears that Punk managed to find the humor in the Tweet.

The former Champion dragged his own release into the conversation by joking about the fact that he was fired on his wedding day by WWE.

Wedding day or nah? — CM Pumpkinhead (@CMPunk) October 16, 2019