WWE News: CM Punk praises The Young Bucks on Twitter

What’s the Story?

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk took to twitter to praise Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks for their talent despite them not having any tag team championships at the moment.

After losing the Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG) Tag Team Championships last night at PWG Nice Boys (Don't Play Rock 'n Roll), The Young Bucks took to twitter to make light of the fact that they are no longer holding any tag team title at the moment.

Here's a picture of us with all of our titles. pic.twitter.com/RKcxzKcAFd — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) March 19, 2017

Punk would respond to this and say that The Young Bucks were still #1 in merchandise sales and that was all that mattered.

You guys are number one in my heart. And merch sales. That's all that really matters. https://t.co/nXIo7lhMDz — Coach (@CMPunk) March 19, 2017

In case you didn’t know....

The Young Bucks took tag team wrestling by storm in 2016 by holding the Ring of Honor (ROH), PWG, and New Japan’s IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships all at the same time.

The Young Bucks lost the IWGP Tag Team Championships to Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero of Roppongi Vice at Wrestle Kingdom 11, lost the ROH Tag Team Championships to the Broken Hardyz, and went on o drop the PWG Tag Team Championships to Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix yesterday.

The heart of the matter

Despite leaving professional wrestling for the UFC, Punk still has kept in contact with friends and acquaintances from the professional wrestling world; WWE affiliated or otherwise.

Punk and The Young Bucks had another twitter exchange back in January when the NHL Jets tweeted a photo of Brock Lesnar and Dustin Byfuglien asking their followers to name a more intimidating duo.

What’s next?

Though the Young Bucks lost all their tag team gold to start the year off, that doesn’t mean that they’ll be without titles for very long. Expect to see The Young Bucks hitting a few superkicks and an Indytaker or two to put some gold back around their waste.

Author’s take

It’s great to see that Punk still has some love for professional wrestling to some degree. Punk only seems to talk about wrestling when it involves some of his friends so don’t expect to see Punk talk about wrestling again for a while, or at the very least when The Young Bucks win a tag team championship or two.

