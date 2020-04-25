CM Punk on WWE Backstage

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, King Corbin took on Drew Gulak in a Money In The Bank qualifying match. Corbin won the match with a little help from Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro with both distracting Gulak during the match.

WWE on FOX then took to Twitter to update that with Corbin qualifying for the Men's MITB match, there was only one spot left. WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk then replied to the post with a cryptic tweet.

The former WWE Champion posted a GIF file of Michael Myers, the character from the famous 1978 horror movie Halloween, hiding behind a bush. As to what Punk is suggesting, it is anyone's guess but it seems likely that The Straight Edge Superstar is toying with the idea of returning to the ring in this year's MITB match.

It should be noted that Corbin is a former Money In The Bank winner but never managed to become a world champion as his cash-in attempt on then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was thwarted by John Cena. Punk, however, is a former 2-time Mr. Money In The Bank and won his first world championship, the now-defunct World Heavyweight title by cashing in on Edge at an episode of RAW in 2008.

After Punk left WWE in 2014, he retired as a Superstar and ventured into the world of MMA by signing with UFC. He was, however, unsuccessful in both of his MMA bouts and has since left MMA and returned to WWE programming as a special analyst on Backstage.