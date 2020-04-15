WWE News - CM Punk reacts to Ronda Rousey's "fake fighting" comments

Rousey's comments caused quite a storm among the WWE Universe.

Punk had an interesting take on her comments about "fake fighting"

Punk and Rousey

On the latest edition of WWE Backstage, former WWE Superstar CM Punk made his long-awaited return. As fans had expected, he had some interesting takes on WWE's current angles and backstage news.

Punk opened up on former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's recent comments on the WWE Universe as well as the company. The Rowdy One had dubbed the fans as being ungrateful towards her when she was an active performer. She also put down WWE by calling it "fake fighting".

Punk said that he loved Rousey getting the fans all worked up and triggered by her comments about pro-wrestling. He further stated that wrestling is at its best when the lines are blurred.

CM Punk says he was a big fan of Ronda Rousey getting a lot of people all hot and bothered with her recent comments about wrestling. Says wrestling is at its best when the lines are blurred. #WWEBackstage — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 15, 2020

Punk would certainly know a thing or two about blurring the lines. His legendary pipebomb promo on an episode of RAW in 2011 blurred the lines between fiction and reality, when he broke the fourth wall and mentioned names like Hulk Hogan, Colt Cabana, and Brock Lesnar. The Summer of Punk saw him cutting such promos on a regular basis, making for intriguing and must-see TV.

Ronda's comments did garner quite a loud reaction from the WWE Universe, which prompted her to post a tweet later on, hinting that she was working the fans and they fell for it.