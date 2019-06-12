WWE News: CM Punk reacts to WWE reportedly offering UFC star $5 million

CM Punk

What's the story?

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen recently revealed that WWE offered $5 million to him for bringing the UFC Title on Monday Night Raw, back in 2012.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk took to Twitter and responded to the claim, stating that he was the one who called Sonnen and offered the money.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, current Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen talked with ESPN's Ariel Helwani and revealed an interesting story from way back in 2012. According to Sonnen, someone from WWE called him before his second fight with fellow UFC star Anderson Silva and told him to skip the weigh-in as well as the fight.

Additionally, Sonnen stated that he got another offer immediately, which required him to show up for the match, beat Anderson Silva and then show up on Monday Night Raw with the UFC belt.

Sonnen claimed that WWE was willing to pay him $1 million and $5 million for the two 'jobs'. This claim took social media by storm, with some believing the former UFC star while a majority of fans calling it a blatant lie.

The heart of the matter

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk was quick to respond to the claim. It's worth noting that Chael Sonnen has stated in the past about him being good friends with Punk.

Taking a page out of Vince McMahon's legendary promo from when he was revealed as the higher power on Raw, Punk stated that it was him who called Sonnen and made the offer.

It was me. It was me all along. Lol — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) June 10, 2019

What's next?

Punk has stirred the pot with his response to Sonnen's claims. It would be interesting to see what Sonnen has to say to this.

Do you think Sonnen is speaking the truth?