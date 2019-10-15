WWE News: CM Punk receives lucrative offer from another wrestling company

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.29K // 15 Oct 2019, 04:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk remains as popular as ever

In an edition of the This Is The NWA podcast (*courtesy: thenwapod.com), reigning NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis put forth a highly lucrative offer for former WWE Superstar CM Punk.

Aldis suggested that Punk could come out of retirement and compete against him in an NWA PPV event, possibly earning Punk a seven figure payday.

CM Punk has been making waves in the professional wrestling community as of late.

CM Punk recently set the pro wrestling world abuzz, when news leaked about him trying out for a position on the new WWE studio show on FOX Network’s FS1. Although it should be noted that CM Punk interacted largely with FOX, and not with WWE management specifically. Nevertheless, the mere possibility of Punk coming back to the world of professional wrestling, and to WWE in particular, has sparked a new wave of excitement among fans and experts alike.

Nick Aldis names the biggest draws outside the NWA, whom he’d like to face.

Nick Aldis (formerly known as Magnus of Impact Wrestling) asserted that if he ever received the opportunity to face someone outside the NWA, he’d choose to face the biggest draws in the industry. Aldis named Triple H, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and CM Punk as potential opponents.

The NWA Champion added that he and the NWA would offer to promote an event featuring Punk’s comeback to pro wrestling, and that Punk could keep half the revenue.

Furthermore, Aldis explained that Punk paid his respects at Harley Race’s funeral, just like he did. Aldis claimed that Punk could return to the ring for a match, to honor the business like Race did.

Moreover, Aldis noted that for his theoretical showdown against Punk, the NWA could put out even greater promos than what were previously created for Aldis' match against Cody Rhodes last year.

Aldis claimed that Punk’s comeback match could sell out a venue in Chicago, and that the latter could earn seven figures.