WWE News - CM Punk reveals his favorite cinematic match at WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 featured a Boneyard match and a Firefly Fun House match.

Punk revealed his favorite between the two on WWE Backstage.

Punk picks his favorite cinematic match

The latest edition of WWE Backstage featured former WWE Superstar CM Punk, who had returned to the FS1 show after a long hiatus. Punk shared his thoughts on the cinematic matches that WWE presented at WrestleMania 36. The two-night event saw two completely different matches, contested between some of WWE's biggest Superstars.

Punk stated that the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles was his favorite. The WWE Backstage analyst added that he hopes WWE doesn't overdo these matches and keeps them at a minimum.

CM Punk says the Boneyard Match was his favorite of the recent cinematic matches. Hopes WWE doesn't beat them into the ground though, save them for special moments. #WWEBackstage — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 15, 2020

Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 saw The Undertaker and Styles going at it in a Boneyard match. The bout was presented in a cinematic style, with The Phenom burying Styles alive in the end. The match garnered quite a positive response from the WWE Universe for its unique presentation.

On the second night, John Cena faced Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match. The contest saw Wyatt playing mind games with Cena and showing the fans Cena's past incarnations, most notably the Doctor of Thugonomics. The match had minimal wrestling and was more about telling an engaging and gripping story. Wyatt defeated Cena in the end and exacted revenge for his loss at WrestleMania 30, at the hands of Cena.