WWE News: Cody Rhodes on whether he misses the WWE

Responding to a fan question on Twitter, Rhodes also talks about whether he blames the WWE for holding him back.

Rhodes is currently wrestling for several non-WWE promotions

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has responded to a fan question on Twitter asking him whether he misses the WWE. Rhodes replied by stating that he does indeed miss his “homies” at the company and added that it wasn’t the WWE that was holding him back. The Tweet can be seen below.

No. I miss my homies a bit. If anybody was holding me back, it was me. WWE put me on the map and in the game. https://t.co/qUz6GTi9wd — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 14, 2017

Cody also Tweeted that his dream match would have been against Ric Flair.

In case you didn’t know...

Cody Rhodes, who currently wrestles as “The American Nightmare” Cody on the independent circuit, left the WWE in 2016, after being employed at the company for nearly ten years.

Rhodes has been a part of Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling since his departure from the company and has also wrestled on various other independent promotions extensively.

The heart of the matter

Responding to a round of fan questions on Twitter, Cody Rhodes was confronted by a question from a fan who stated that they loved his work on the independent scene a lot more than his work in the WWE. The fan also added that they felt that the WWE were holding Cody back and asked him if he missed the WWE.

Rhodes replied to the fan and said that he did indeed miss his friends and fellow Superstars (referring to them as “homies”) in the WWE. Rhodes also went on record to state that he wasn’t being held back by the WWE but he himself.

Rhodes further went on to acknowledge the fact that the WWE put him “on the map” and “in the game”, referring to the popularity he received as a result of being a WWE Superstar and all the training and guidance that was given to him by the company.

What’s next?

Cody Rhodes is currently signed up to New Japan Pro Wrestling as well as Ring of Honor and makes regular appearances on both the promotions.

As of right now, Rhodes is on a multi-promotion tour on the independent scene that he has dubbed as the “American Nightmare” tour. He will be performing in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey on 17th June and in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on 18th June.

Rhodes also has a 4th of July appearance with the Bar Wrestling promotion at Baldwin Park, CA.

Author’s take

Despite his differences with the company in the past, Cody Rhodes has been speaking of the WWE only in a positive light as of late. Although he isn’t slated for a WWE return anytime soon, maintaining good relations with the company on public record may be a good idea if Cody ever wants to see himself working for the WWE again.

