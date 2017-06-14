WWE News: Cody Rhodes shares anecdote to highlight Shane McMahon's dedication

Cody Rhodes talks about the time Shane McMahon opted to do all of his own moves for a game!

Shane McMahon is known for his dedication

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made an appearance on the Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast and shared an interesting story about Shane McMahon’s dedication. During the appearance, Rhodes also spoke about several other professional wrestling topics including his experiences on the indie circuit.

In case you didn’t know...

Cody Rhodes is a former WWE Superstar who worked with the company from 2006 to 2016. During his time with the WWE, Rhodes won the WWE Intercontinental Championship two times and was also a multiple-time tag team champion.

Since his departure from the WWE in 2016, the 31-year-old Rhodes has been working on the independent circuit as “The American Nightmare” Cody. He has performed for a host of independent promotions and has most notably featured on Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes talked to Sam Roberts about Shane McMahon and told a story about McMahon’s dedication, with regards to the production of the WWE 2K video game.

According to Cody, during the production of the WWE 2K game, several independent wrestlers were hired and were instructed to learn the moves of WWE Superstars so that they could perform them in motion capture suits, in order for 2K to achieve realistic in-game animations for the moves.

The reason why independent wrestlers were hired for this task was to avoid having WWE Superstars spending too much time in the studios, which might have not even been possible in the first place due to their heavy schedules and travelling.

Rhodes revealed that the only WWE Superstar who refused to have an independent wrestler performing his moveset was Shane McMahon. As per Cody, McMahon insisted that he perform his own moves for the game and ended up donning the motion capture suit for long periods of time in order to make sure that his moves were captured perfectly.

What’s next?

It has been reported that Cody Rhodes has wrapped up his commitments with Impact Wrestling. However, he is still very much involved in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor and has also been making appearances on the independent circuit whenever he can.

Rhodes is currently on “The Nightmare Tour”, where he has been making appearances on independent wrestling promotions all over North America.

He will be performing in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey on 17th June and in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on 18th June. Rhodes also has a 4th of July appearance with the Bar Wrestling promotion at Baldwin Park, CA.

As far as Shane McMahon is concerned, he has been taking care of his commissioner duties on SmackDown LIVE, although his on-screen appearances have been fewer in the past weeks than usual.

Author’s take

Shane McMahon is certainly a perfectionist by all accounts. Not only does the man do everything he possibly can to steal the show every single time he performs as a professional wrestler, but he takes the backstage aspect of being a McMahon very seriously as well.

Shane truly leads by example and his commitment and dedication to everything he makes himself a part of is certainly admirable!

