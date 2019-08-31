WWE News: Cody Rhodes reveals what changed between him and Vince McMahon

A telling reveal

According to 411 Mania, during a Q and A session with Tony Schiavone at Starrcast, Cody Rhodes revealed that, prior to his leaving the company, things had changed between him and Vince McMahon. Rhodes believes that while the business changed, his mindset didn't suit the current business model of WWE.

Cody Rhodes wanted to be the star

It's easy to believe that Rhodes always wanted to be a main-eventer. He always believed in his ability to showcase his skills, but he never was able to crack the main-event status that was fitting of his abilities. After he left WWE, he proved himself multiple times in AEW, NJPW, and ROH.

His first match with AEW was arguably the best on the card. He took on his brother, Dustin Rhodes, at Double or Nothing, and it was well received by the fans in attendance. With his upcoming match against Shawn Spears, Cody is looking to prove why he's one of the best in the business right now.

Cody Rhodes on his relationship with Vince McMahon

Cody Rhodes believed he was on solid ground in WWE at the beginning. If a superstar performed well on a house show, the report would go straight to Vince McMahon, and he would find a way to showcase that superstar on TV. Cody Rhodes explained further:

"It didn’t feel like it was the same. I got tired of wanting him to hit the ball back when I knew there was more to do. Why try to impress one guy when you have the whole world to impress. I don’t think he’s ever going to like me as a wrestler or a man. I don’t give a damn. It’s out of respect. It’s your opinion, great. Why try for this one guy?”

Cody believed Vince McMahon saw him in the same light as Dusty Rhodes and Goldust.

"I think he had a great relationship with Dusty and [Goldust]. I think he thought I was the same and that I would like the same things. I am nothing like either of them. I think [Vince] thought I would have the same rapport. But no, I’m a different person.”

What's next for Cody Rhodes?

Vince McMahon has had various relationships with several WWE Superstars, which had its up and downs. Perhaps, an old saying to describe Cody Rhodes' words, would be "To each his own."

