WWE/ROH News: Cody Rhodes reveals who he was jealous of in the WWE locker room

Who could the American Nightmare possibly be jealous of?

Cody Rhodes is one of the hottest commodities in the business right now

What's the story?

Recently, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes was part of an interview on the Edge and Christian podcast, E&C's Pod of Awesomeness and revealed that he was jealous of one Ted DiBiase Jr. during his time with the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Both Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. were a part of the stable known as The Legacy, which was led by former WWE Champion an superstar Randy Orton.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview on E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, Cody Rhodes revealed a number of interesting details regarding his time at the WWE to the hosts Edge and Christian themselves.

Cody talked about various topics including his relationship with Rey Mysterio and how he owes a great deal to the former WWE Superstar for helping further his career during his time with the company. Cody also talked about his role as the 'fall guy' during his days as a member of The Legacy.

While on the topic of Legacy, Rhodes revealed that he used to be extremely jealous of fellow stablemate Ted DiBiase Jr., whom he believed was being groomed to be the next top guy.

He felt the need to constantly compete with DiBiase Jr. and felt this even more during his time on SmackDown when he was using his 'Dashing' Cody Rhodes gimmick. A part of the jealousy may have stemmed from the fact that Ted was being groomed to be the next top guy, but it was also a result of the competitive nature between the two, as they were both sons of WWE Hall of Famers.

Cody went on to explain that he later decided to stop competing with DiBiase and to continue with just competing with himself.

What's next?

Cody just finished participating in his sold-out show 'All In' along with the Young Bucks. The ROH Superstar will be looking to capitalize on the success of the show and continue his amazing run with the company.

Author's take

In retrospect, one can see how Cody may have been jealous of DiBiase. He had the looks, the physique, the charisma required of a top guy in the WWE. However, wrestling is a funny business and we all know how well the American Nightmare is doing for himself and we wouldn't have it any other way.