WWE News: Company prevents Carmella from undergoing unique appearance change; she reacts

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella had been relegated to the role of R-Truth's sidekick for the past couple of months, but it looks like 'Mella is about to get back into the spotlight herself given the events that took place on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Carmella came to assist Charlotte Flair when The Queen was on the receiving end of an assault from Bayley and Sasha Banks. This could mean that Bayley's next feud will be with Carmella as her program with Flair seems all but done.

Carmella not allowed to change her look

The Princess currently has blonde hair while in the past she has supported a darker shade. A fan recently asked the first-ever female MITB winner why she doesn't change her look and go back to her old hairstyle, to which Carmella stated:

I’m not allowed to, unfortunately. So blonde Mella is here to stay!

Carmella has been away from the Women's division ever since she became an integral part of R-Truth's ongoing pursuit of the 24/7 Championship - always staying by the side of the multiple-time 24/7 Champion.

Bayley had recently called out Carmella along with other women on the roster on Twitter, and it looks like Carmella was the one to respond on this week's SmackDown.

Why don't WWE want Carmella to change her appearance?

While 'Mella has not stated why she is not allowed to change her appearance, it could be speculated that Vince McMahon and team prefer her blonde hair over her darker-toned hair. That could also be the reason why she had to revert to blonde after a short stint with the darker hair.

