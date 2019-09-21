Impact Wrestling Rumor Roundup: 6-time WWE World Champion gets a unique opportunity, Roman Reigns called out by top Superstar - 21 September 2019

Who challenged Roman Reigns?

Welcome to another edition of the Impact Wrestling rumor roundup. Last week we covered Ken Shamrock's dispute with WWE, former RAW Superstar's Impact debut and much more.

Let us take a look at the 5 biggest stories revolving around Impact Wrestling and its top stars - from Killer Kross issuing a spectacular challenge, to Impact Wrestling's possible expansion, we have got some interesting insights lined up for you:

#5 Killer Kross issues a challenge to Batista

Killer Kross has been in the spotlight for a long time, particularly because of his on-going troubles with Impact Wrestling - the company he is currently signed to. However, Kross does make appearances for other promotions as well.

He made one such appearance for Bloodsport where he defeated Nick Cage. After the match, however, Kross went on to taunt Batista, and challenged him to a fight. Killer Kross has given the 'retired' 6-time WWE World Champion an opportunity to come out of retirement for one more match against him. It remains to be seen how The Animal reacts to this proposal, if at all he does.

#4 Michael Elgin's interesting comments on his BFG match

Michael Elgin made his way to Impact Wrestling this year, after making a huge name for himself in NJPW. After being involved in programs with Brian Cage and Rhino, Elgin will now face Japanese legend Naomichi Marufuji at the Bound For Glory pay per view in Chicago on October 20th. Here is what Elgin had to say on Twitter regarding the match:

In 2003 I had my debut, but I had begun training in 2002 and at the time Pro Wrestling Noah was the biggest company in Japan, and was receiving the most praise in North America. I still loved my favs from AJPW, but 1 new wrestler stood out to me. That was Marufuji, arnd that time a lot of fans were on the Kenta Band wagon but I was a Marufuji guy. Forward 16 years later and I get a match with a true Japanese legend.

In 2013 I was scheduled for a match against him, but an injury prevented him from making the trip stateside. To say I was disappointed at that time would be a huge understatement. But all good things come to those who wait. On October 20th live on PPV Impact Wrestling presents Bound For Glory. This may not be for a championship, it may not be the last match of the night. But mark my words, it will be the main event, and it will be the match that people go home talking about.

October 20th, live on PPV @IMPACTWRESTLING Bound For Glory. This night, this match means the world to me. pic.twitter.com/xI20Je45Rc — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) September 17, 2019

