Impact Wrestling Rumor Roundup: Misused former RAW Superstar's in-ring debut confirmed, Former Intercontinental Champion upset with WWE - 14th September 2019

Emma

Welcome to the Impact Wrestling Rumor Roundup, where we try to bring you the biggest stories from the 'Impact Zone'. Last week we covered released Impact star's 'private WWE tryout' and a former WWE Champion's new deal.

From Impact finally getting a new network, to disgruntled Impact Superstar revealing if he plans to sue the company, let us take a look at 5 of the most exciting stories of the week:

#5 Tenille Dashwood to finally make Impact Wrestling in-ring debut

In August this year, it was reported that former NXT and WWE Superstar Emma has signed with Impact Wrestling. This was a major signing for Impact, as Emma is an in-ring veteran and has competed for various other promotions including ROH and AEW.

Here is the statement that Impact had released:

"IMPACT Wrestling is proud to announce that Tenille Dashwood has signed to be our newest Knockout and addition to the roster. Tenille will make her IMPACT debut in Mexico City, Mexico on August 15th and August 16th."

After a long wait, Emma, who goes by Tenille Dashwood in Impact, will be making her in-ring debut for the company when she faces Keira Hogan on this Friday's edition of Impact Wrestling.

#4 Impact Wrestling gets a new home

Impact Wrestling

While Impact has continued to deliver great content, they have lacked viewership because of unappealing TV deals. However, Impact's parent company, Anthem, purchased the majority stake in AXS TV and Impact will start airing on the channel from October.

Here is what Anthem CEO Leonard Asper told Multi-Channel news:

"We were talking about a content relationship with them based on some of the other things we do — wrestling and e-sports and fantasy sports — and that led to this deal,” Asper said. “There was no investment bank hired or a process at all. This was a discussion that came out of a relationship we were developing with them."

“That’s a very important part of our growth plan, owning content. We believe owning the content and putting it on our channels, but also having it on other people’s platforms as well. I call that untethered vertical integration.”

(H/T: SESCoops)

