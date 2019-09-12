Impact Wrestling News: Company announces historic move to AXS TV

Impact Wrestling has a new home

Impact Wrestling has long been in search of a new home for their television broadcast., and they have finally found one. According to a press release, following the Bound for Glory pay-per-view set to take place on the 20th of October this year, Impact Wrestling will be making the move to AXS TV, where Impact Wrestling will begin to air their weekly television show.

Impact Wrestling on Twitch

Impact Wrestling has been airing their shows on Twitch for this last year. Ever since January, their shows have been broadcast on Twitch, and earlier this year in June, they renewed their contracts.

However, the lack of a regular television broadcast was hurting the weekly show, with fewer viewers, despite the terrific events that Impact managed to deliver.

Even though Impact is moving to AXS TV, they will still continue their weekly global broadcast on their official Twitch channel.

Impact Wrestling enters an agreement with AXS TV

In one of the major announcements in professional wrestling today, Impact Wrestling will now be airing their show on AXS TV, post-Bound for Glory.

They have entered into an agreement for the broadcast of a 2-hour program, "Impact!", nationally across the United States of America. AXS TV is a leading channel in music, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle -- a channel in which Anthem had recently acquired a majority interest.

Ed Nordholm, the Executive Vice President of Anthem Sports and Entertainment and the President of Impact wrestling, had a few things to say about the move.

"IMPACT Wrestling is a perfect fit for AXS TV’s slate of live sporting events and combat sports content. The newest addition to our growing portfolio of media assets, AXS TV’s audience perfectly aligns with our passionate IMPACT Wrestling fan base, and this move increases the reach for our weekly program with distribution in over 50 million homes. We could not ask for a better home and are excited by the opportunities to work with Mark Cuban and Anschutz Entertainment Group, our partners in AXS TV, to bolster IMPACT Wrestling’s presence in the market, as we continue to deliver action-packed and innovative weekly programming featuring some of the most athletic and gifted stars in the professional wrestling industry."

The move indicates that the future of Impact Wrestling may well be bright, having finally found a home on a traditional television outlet, thereby increasing their reach tremendously.