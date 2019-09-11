WWE Rumor Roundup: 4-time Champion misses major opportunity due to injury, Important match unexpectedly removed from Clash of Champions - 11th September 2019

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.05K // 11 Sep 2019, 22:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

After a brilliant RAW and SmackDown Live, we are finally just a few days away from Clash of Champions. The PPV will see major matches such as Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman as well as Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks among others.

From major changes being made to the announce team, to a former Universal Champion's future plans, let us take a look at the biggest news and rumors making the rounds today:

#5 Elias removed from KOTR Tournament due to injury

4-time 24/7 Champion Elias suffered an unfortunate ankle injury and had to be removed from his semi-final match in the King of the Ring tournament against Chad Gable on SmackDown. The Drifter had made his way into the semi-finals of the lucrative tournament by defeating Kevin Owens and Ali.

Elias was replaced by Shane McMahon in the tournament - who failed to defeat Chad Gable, resulting in Gable heading to the KOTR finals.

Here is the Statement issued by WWE.COM:

Due to an injury, Elias will not compete in his scheduled King of the Ring semifinal match against Chad Gable.

Stay with WWE Digital platforms and watch SmackDown LIVE tonight on USA Network at 8/7 c for further updates as the situation develops.

As per backstage reports, the original plans were to have a battle royal to find the replacement for Elias, however, it was Vince McMahon who wanted his son Shane to fill in for the former 24/7 Champion.

Advertisement

It turned out to be a good idea, as having Shane inserted into the match helped build his ongoing feud with Kevin Owens as McMahon fired Owens - who was the referee of his match with Gable - after he failed to win the contest.

Also Read: 11-time Tag Team Champion challenges 'The Fiend'; Bray Wyatt invites Superstar to join him

1 / 4 NEXT