5 Most sensational WWE Tweets this week: 11-time Tag Team Champion challenges 'The Fiend'; Bray Wyatt invites Superstar to join him - 10 September 2019

Bray Wyatt/ Undertaker

Twitter has become a world unto itself these days, with Superstars venting their frustrations and speaking out their minds on the platform. Twitter has become a perfect blend of reality and kayfabe, and merely scrolling through the Twitter feeds of WWE Superstars can keep us entertained for hours.

However, there is no need for you to take hours to scroll Twitter as we bring you the best wrestling stories from the platform this week:

#5 Matt Hardy challenges Bray Wyatt

Matt Hardy, who is a former 11-time Tag Team Champion, including a reign with Bray Wyatt as his partner, has been quite outspoken about the similarities between his 'Broken' character and the current character of Bray Wyatt.

Hardy, issued a challenge to the Eater of the Worlds as he Hardy wants to reclaim the title of being the most intriguing personality on WWE TV:

The depth to @WWEBrayWyatt makes him the most interesting & intriguing personality currently on @WWE TV.. And I’m ready to fight over it! #FireFlyFunHouse #TheFIEND — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 10, 2019

In a recent edition of the Cheap Heat podcast, Hardy had talked about how impressed he is with Bray Wyatt and also spoke about the similarities between himself and The Fiend.

He also stated that he looks forward to bringing the Broken version of his character back:

One thing I would like to do, I would like to finish up my run in WWE as ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy. I think there is a lot of money in ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy, I think it’s different.

“I think it’s very 2019, I think a great example of that right now is the Firefly Fun House with Bray.”

Wyatt and Hardy had not only had one of the most enthralling feuds a few years back but also dominated the RAW Tag Team division after winning the Tag Team Championships. Broken Matt Hardy could prove to be the perfect nemesis for Wyatt, and hopefully, WWE put in some faith in Matt Hardy and let him DELETE 'The Fiend'.

