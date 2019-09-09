WWE News: Out of action Superstar looks to return and bring back forgotten gimmick inspired by Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House

Bray Wyatt

11-time Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has been sitting on the sidelines ever since his brother Jeff Hardy suffered an injury earlier this year.

While it is no secret that Matt Hardy is a tremendous performer and a successful singles performer, WWE has unfortunately always viewed him as a tag team player. Matt achieved massive success during his days in TNA (Impact Wrestling) as 'Broken' Matt Hardy. While WWE tried their own version of the Broken gimmick, it did not have the same success.

Matt was recently a guest on the Cheap Heat podcast and spoke about a variety of topics including why he wants to bring back the 'broken' gimmick and when he may return to WWE TV.

On Bringing back the Broken Matt Hardy gimmick:

One thing I would like to do, I would like to finish up my run in WWE as ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy. I think there is a lot of money in ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy, I think it’s different.

“I think it’s very 2019, I think a great example of that right now is the Firefly Fun House with Bray.”

Matt also compared his Broken character to Bray Wyatt's current 'Fiend' Character and revealed how he is a huge fan of Wyatt and his creative talent.

"I love it, I think he’s an extremely, intelligent, creative, think out of the box type guy. What he is doing right now is truly masterful,.

On his possible return to WWE:

The former US Champion stated that he will be at the MSG shows this week and is hoping to make a comeback.

“I think it’s very cool that on Monday, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s going to be there, on Tuesday Undertaker’s going to be there. So, once again, I am raring to go, I’m ready to get back in the game and make something happen in the WWE Universe and I hope it starts at Madison Square Garden.”

