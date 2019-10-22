WWE News: Company unveils special Legacy Championship for The Undertaker (PHOTOS)

WWE fans can now wear an Undertaker Championship

WWE has announced that fans can celebrate the legendary career of The Undertaker by purchasing one of 500 Legacy Championships from the company’s website.

The main plate of the replica title, which costs $749.99, is largely made up of the WWE icon’s signature logo, while the date of his televised debut at Survivor Series – November 22, 1990 – can be found below the word ‘Undertaker’.

Each title has been laser-engraved with a unique number (e.g. 051 of 500), and every fan who purchases the item will receive a vintage casket-shaped case.

WWE previously sold 500 ‘Firefly Fun House’ boxes through their website. The item sold out within three hours of it going on sale, although it is worth noting that it was a lot cheaper ($39.99) than The Undertaker’s Legacy Championship.

You can check out close-up pictures of the title below, courtesy of WWE.com.

The title is designed in The Undertaker's purple and black colours

Fans receive a casket-shaped case with every purchase

The Undertaker’s WWE career in 2019

For only the third time in his 29-year WWE career, The Undertaker did not compete in a match at WrestleMania this year.

Instead, “The Deadman” showed up the night after WrestleMania on RAW, where he hit Elias with a chokeslam and a tombstone.

Since then, the 54-year-old’s future in a WWE ring has been the cause of a lot of debate amongst fans, especially after he defeated Goldberg in a forgettable match at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia in June.

One month later, ‘Taker competed again when he joined forces with Roman Reigns to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred tag team match at Extreme Rules.

Moving forward, WWE has advertised the seven-time World Champion for the upcoming Crown Jewel show on October 31, but he is yet to be booked in a match.

