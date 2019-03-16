×
WWE News: Confirmation that Roman Reigns is back on RAW full-time

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
86   //    16 Mar 2019, 13:04 IST

Roman Reigns looks like he's back as a full-time performer
Roman Reigns looks like he's back as a full-time performer

What's the story?

Roman Reigns recently returned to the ring at WWE Fastlane where he teamed up with his Shield brothers - Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose - to beat the team on Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and former acting RAW GM Baron Corbin.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns was forced to leave the WWE last year after announcing that he had leukemia. Reigns recently returned to WWE and announced that he was healthy and on the road to recovery. As we mentioned earlier, he then made his in-ring return alongside the rest of The Shield at Fastlane. At this point, it does look like Reigns will be wrestling at Mania later this year.

The WWE Universe and the Superstars voiced their support for Roman while he was recovering. Reigns thanked everyone who stood with him and supported him after his return:

Thank you to everyone who's reached out...I can't put into words what it means to me. 
Your energy and positivity motivate me to get better quickly to get back in the ring, but for now I'm going to spend time with my family and focus on health. 
Thank you - Joe/Roman

The heart of the matter

It seems all but confirmed now that Roman Reigns is back on RAW full-time. WWE changed the graphic for RAW on WWE.com and it features Roman Reigns once again, standing behind Seth Rollins who is at the forefront. You can check out the image below:

Roman Reigns has been added back to the RAW graphic on WWE's website
Roman Reigns has been added back to the RAW graphic on WWE's website

What's next?

We don't yet know who Roman Reigns will face at WrestleMania. There were early rumours that it could be Dean Ambrose but it now looks like it's more likely to be Drew McIntyre.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
