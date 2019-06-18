WWE News: Conor McGregor's coach says current Champion can 'do very well in MMA'

McGregor and Kavanagh

What's the story?

Conor McGregor's MMA coach John Kavanagh recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA show and shared his thoughts on WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch potentially becoming an MMA athlete.

Kavanagh stated that Lynch would do “very, very well” in MMA.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch isn't a stranger to fans of UFC. The Raw Women's Champion made it a point to hound former UFC star Ronda Rousey on social media during the buildup to their WrestleMania 35 match. This resulted in a barrage of insults thrown at each other by both parties, and Rousey calling WWE 'a fake sport'.

Lynch defeated Rousey at WrestleMania 35, albeit in a controversial ending to the match. 'The Man' is running roughshod on the WWE's Women's division ever since. Although she lost her SmackDown Live Women's Title at Money In The Bank. she still rules the Monday Night Raw Women's division.

The heart of the matter

While talking with Ariel Helwani, Kavanagh spoke in depth on how Becky would fare in combat sports. Kavanagh owns a gym called "Straight Blast" and has trained with Becky Lynch in the past.

Kavanagh said that all Becky needs to do is tell him that she wants a shot at MMA, and it would take him a year to train her to fight at the top level. He added that Lynch is an incredibly tough performer and possesses the mental and physical toughness to have a go at it.

If she were to say to me tomorrow, You know what, I want to give MMA a go,’ give me a year and I’d have her fighting at a high level. No doubt. She has an engine and she’s tough as hell. She’s very fit, she’s a great performer. We know she’s not going to freeze under the big lights. She would do very well.

What's next?

Although this does seem like an exciting prospect, time will tell whether we ever get to see this scenario unfold.

