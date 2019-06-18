×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Conor McGregor's coach says current Champion can 'do very well in MMA'

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
243   //    18 Jun 2019, 07:46 IST

McGregor and Kavanagh
McGregor and Kavanagh

What's the story?

Conor McGregor's MMA coach John Kavanagh recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA show and shared his thoughts on WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch potentially becoming an MMA athlete.

Kavanagh stated that Lynch would do “very, very well” in MMA.


In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch isn't a stranger to fans of UFC. The Raw Women's Champion made it a point to hound former UFC star Ronda Rousey on social media during the buildup to their WrestleMania 35 match. This resulted in a barrage of insults thrown at each other by both parties, and Rousey calling WWE 'a fake sport'.

Lynch defeated Rousey at WrestleMania 35, albeit in a controversial ending to the match. 'The Man' is running roughshod on the WWE's Women's division ever since. Although she lost her SmackDown Live Women's Title at Money In The Bank. she still rules the Monday Night Raw Women's division.

Also read: 5 biggest reasons R-Truth could become WWE Champion someday


The heart of the matter


While talking with Ariel Helwani, Kavanagh spoke in depth on how Becky would fare in combat sports. Kavanagh owns a gym called "Straight Blast" and has trained with Becky Lynch in the past.

Kavanagh said that all Becky needs to do is tell him that she wants a shot at MMA, and it would take him a year to train her to fight at the top level. He added that Lynch is an incredibly tough performer and possesses the mental and physical toughness to have a go at it.

If she were to say to me tomorrow, You know what, I want to give MMA a go,’ give me a year and I’d have her fighting at a high level. No doubt. She has an engine and she’s tough as hell. She’s very fit, she’s a great performer. We know she’s not going to freeze under the big lights. She would do very well.

What's next?

Although this does seem like an exciting prospect, time will tell whether we ever get to see this scenario unfold.

Would you like to see Becky switch to MMA somewhere down the line?

Tags:
UFC Conor McGregor Becky Lynch
Advertisement
5 Reasons why Conor McGregor announced his retirement from MMA and UFC
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bobby Lashley reveals why WWE will never give Conor McGregor a major title
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: Bobby Lashley reveals why Conor McGregor won't win a big title in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: MMA fighter says WWE offered him $5 million to bring UFC Title to Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE/MMA News: CM Punk reveals current goal in MMA 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Conor McGregor is destined for WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon reaches out to Conor McGregor about WWE switch
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals the "perfect" spot for Conor McGregor in WWE
RELATED STORY
Five times UFC fighters imitated WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE/MMA News: CM Punk's current MMA status revealed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us