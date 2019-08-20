WWE News: Contracted Superstars set to wrestle each other for a title in other promotion

The Colons are wrestling outside of WWE

It's been a long time since The Colons have been on WWE television, but one of them has just won a title - and will defend it against, of all people, his tag team partner and cousin.

Epico won the WWC Universal Championship (that's World Wrestling Council, just for clarification) in Puerto Rico, over the weekend after defeating “The Precious One” Gilbert - and he's now set to defend it against Primo.

The WWC was founded by four men - one of which being Carlos Colon, Sr., the father of Primo and uncle of Epico, and another being the legendary Gorilla Monsoon. The promotion was originally known as Capitol Sports Promotions (coincidentally, the company that founded what is now known as WWE was Capitol Wrestling Corporation), when it was founded in 1973. The current owners are Colon, Sr. and another of the founders - Victor Jovica. Primo and Epico, however, seem to have undertaken large roles in re-establishing the company.

When did we last see the Colons in WWE?

The duo last wrestled for WWE way back in February in a SmackDown dark match back and they've since been helping reset the foundations and build their father’s WWC promotion.

The former Tag Team Champions' last involvement in WWE of note was during the pre-show of 2018's Survivor Series, when the pair were part of the winning team in the 10-on-10 Survivor Series tag team elimination match, as part of Team SmackDown.

Primo vs Epico

The Colons will face-off against each other for the first time ever on September 14th at “Septiembre Negro" where the WWC Universal Championship will be on the line in a singles match between the former WWE Tag Team Champions,.who have previously wrestled in WWE under the monikers of The Shining Stars and Los Matadores.

Would you like to see The Colons back on WWE television? Let us know in the comments.