WWE News: Controversial ending leads to new stipulation for King of the Ring semifinal next week

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 121 // 03 Sep 2019, 09:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE King of the Ring continued on this week's RAW

This week's RAW from Baltimore, Maryland had two quarterfinal matches in line for the WWE King of the Ring 2019 tournament.

Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander to secure his position in the next round of the tournament while Samoa Joe and Ricochet were set to collide to determine Corbin's opponent in the semifinals.

Unfortunately, that match ended in no contest and it was up to the WWE management to settle the scores and decide the semifinalists from the RAW side.

Samoa Joe and Ricochet pinned each other and as both of their shoulders were on the mat, the match was ruled to a no contest.

It was then announced by the match official John Cone that both of them qualified to the next round and a Triple Threat match between Samoa Joe, Baron Corbin and Ricochet will be taking place to crown the finalist of the King of the Ring tournament.

WWE King of the Ring 2019 scenario right now

Samoa Joe defeated Cesaro in the first round of the 16-man WWE King of the Ring 2019 tournament. His opponent, Ricochet, defeated the tournament-favorite Drew McIntyre and this decided the quarterfinal clash between Joe and Ricochet. On the other hand, Baron Corbin progressed to the semifinals by defeating The Miz and Cedric Alexander.

While this settles the RAW side of the tournament, Andrade vs Chad Gable and Ali vs Elias tomorrow night will be determining the semifinalists from Smackdown.

The finals of this year's WWE King of the Ring will be taking place at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Advertisement

Triple threat match set for WWE's return to MSG

Next week, WWE will be returning to the Madison Square Garden for both RAW and Smackdown Live. This high voltage triple threat match between Samoa Joe, Ricochet and Baron Corbin will crown the first finalist while his opponent will be determined in next week's Blue Brand show from the MSG.