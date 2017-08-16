WWE News: Controversial erupts after unseen footage reveals a huge mistake in Jinder Mahal vs. Baron Corbin

A small detail from the Jinder Mahal-Baron Corbin match that most fans missed.

Corbin unsuccessfully cashed in the MITB briefcase on SmackDown Live

What’s the story?

A closer examination of the footage of the Baron Corbin vs. Jinder Mahal match from SmackDown Live suggests that The Maharaja’s feet were under the ropes when he pinned Corbin. There was, however, no mention of this on the show.

In case you did not know…

Jinder Mahal faced John Cena on this week’s SmackDown Live in a non-title match. The match ended in a disqualification after Baron Corbin interfered and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

However, a distraction from The Cenation leader allowed Jinder to get the upper hand and retain the WWE championship. This made Corbin only the third superstar to unsuccessfully cash-in the Money in the Bank contract.

The heart of the matter

Thanks to a distraction from John Cena, The reigning WWE Champion was able to roll up Baron Corbin for a pin in the Money in the Bank cash-in match.

The pin happened just seconds after the bell rang and not many noticed that Jinder’s feet were under the ropes when he pinned Corbin.

The fans that did notice this and expressed their concerns on social media as well.

What’s next?

Baron Corbin is set to go up against John Cena at SummerSlam this Sunday night. The fallout of his unsuccessful cash-in will only be clear after the event.

Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal will go on to defend his championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at the pay-per-view. The event is scheduled to take place on August 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Author’s Take

Though this might sound like a small detail, WWE could play out some storyline with the incident. But for the time being, it raises the stakes for the upcoming Corbin vs. Cena match. Corbin now has more reasons to go after Cena on Sunday night.