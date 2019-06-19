WWE News: Controversial WWE couple announces that they are expecting their third child

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.16K // 19 Jun 2019, 01:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Hardy and Reby Sky recently announced that they are expecting their third child

What's the story?

Matt Hardy may not be in a great position on WWE TV right now, but the former Tag Team Champion recently announced that he and his wife Reby Sky are expecting their third child.

In case you didn't know...

Sky and Hardy already have two children who have been pushed into the spotlight as part of storylines in the wrestling business. King Maxel and Wolfgang have become well known to the wrestling universe even though they haven't been able to have as much success on WWE TV, even though they could be brought in as part of Matt Hardy's upcoming solo gimmick.

Sky and Hardy have made headlines over the years for all of the wrong reasons, but they have become a popular pairing in recent years and their sons are well-liked personalities.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy was a SmackDown Tag Team Champion a few months ago but his brother Jeff Hardy's injury forced the duo to relinquish the Championships and they are now around the waist's of Erick Rowan and Daniel Bryan. Whilst his in-ring career isn't going to plan, it appears that his personal life is on track since he and his wife Reby Sky recently announced that they are expecting their third child.

What's next?

Matt Hardy was scheduled to face Lars Sullivan last week on SmackDown Live, but this match was cancelled after Sullivan suffered a minor injury. It remains to be seen if it will take place tonight instead, but Hardy will be looking for revenge after The Freak blind-sighted both Matt and his brother Jeff a few months ago.

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to send out congratulations to Matt and Reby on their WONDERFUL news!