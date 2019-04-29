WWE News: Controversial WWE Legend takes a major dig at WWE's roster and Wrestlemania 35

Vince McMahon won't be happy

What's the story?

Jim Cornette is a name known to every die-hard wrestling fan. While in recent years, the legend has mostly been in news due to the controversial remarks he has made, there is no denying that Jim Cornette is one of the biggest wrestling personalities, even today.

Cornette recently was part of an interview with Sports Illustrated and talked about the upcoming NWA show as well as WWE's Wrestlemania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Cornette was last in the news due to a controversy where a fan was reportedly asked to leave from a WWE event as he was wearing a Jim Cornette T-shirt. However, the fan later clarified that it was just a misunderstanding and no such thing had happened.

The NWA Crockett Cup took place on April 27th, 2019 and received good reviews from fans and critics.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Cornette had to say about what fans can expect from NWA:

“For one thing, and I’m not knocking the WWE guys—because some of them have come through training facilities for which I’ve been responsible for—but there is a WWE style of match. If you are only a WWE fan, and you then watch the Briscoes—with their smash-mouth offense, or one of the younger tag teams with the modern athletic style, or the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, who are going to bring some passion and emotion as the most popular team in the history of Charlotte, North Carolina—you’re going to see some excitement.

His opinion on Wrestlemania 35 was as follows:

“I watched WrestleMania. It was 45 minutes of sheer excitement in a seven-hour package. The NWA is going to give you more bang for your buck a little quicker at the Crockett Cup.”

(H/T Credit: Wrestletalk.com)

What's next?

Jim Cornette is one of the sharpest minds in the wrestling world and it will be interesting to see what he does with NWA in the future.

