WWE News: Corey Graves reacts to Carmella and R-Truth's photo

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.01K // 08 Aug 2019, 11:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Carmella with Truth and Graves

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Carmella recently posted a photo on Twitter, alongside WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth.

WWE announcer Corey Graves reacted to the picture with a "thinking face" emoji, to which Carmella responded by posting a GIF that stated, "It's not what it looks like".

In case you didn't know...

It has been a long while since the 24/7 title came into being. The storyline surrounding the title has R-Truth as its central figure, with former SmackDown Live Women's Champion Carmella by his side. Truth has lost and won the title several times as of this moment.

On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, Truth tricked Mike Kanellis and pinned him to become 24/7 Champion for the 11th time, mere seconds after Mike himself tricked his wife Maria to bag the belt.

The angle saw Truth waiting for Mike in the OBGYN waiting room. He proceeded to throw a fake baby at Kanellis and rolled him up to win the belt.

Also read: 5 babyfaces who could get booed in Toronto at SummerSlam

The heart of the matter

Carmella and Graves have posted several pictures together in the past few months, hinting that the two are in a relationship. Graves noticed the photo Carmella posted, and responded to it with a "thinking face" smiley. Carmella responded back with a gif that stated, "It's not what it looks like".

Here's the full exchange:

Advertisement

What's next?

Twitterati had a field day after the hilarious exchange took place. Truth and Carmella's 24/7 segments have been garnering millions of views on WWE's social media handles, especially on its official Youtube channel. It would be interesting to see where WWE goes with this storyline in the coming months.

Are you enjoying the 24/7 title angle? Sound off in the comment section!