WWE News: Corey Graves teases taking Carmella's help to win the 24/7 title

Will the betrayal happen?

What's the story?

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently sent a warning to WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth.

Graves hinted that he can find out Truth's location at any time, with Carmella's help, and that makes him the biggest threat to the title.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, R-Truth won the 24/7 title belt for the 9th time, after he invaded Drake Maverick's hotel room and pinned him in front of his wife. Truth has been the cornerstone of the 24/7 title ever since it came into being back in May.

Maverick went to Comic-Con and attempted to pin Truth during a talk show, but failed. WWE veteran The Hurricane tried to pin Truth too but didn't succeed in dethroning him from his spot. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had recently stated that he will take the title from Truth on Raw Reunion, to which Truth gave a response that hinted at him not being too worried about it.

The heart of the matter

Carmella and Corey Graves have teased being together on various occasions, in real life. The former SmackDown Live Women's Champion is currently R-Truth's sidekick on WWE TV and has assisted him in keeping the belt on his waist on several occasions.

Corey Graves seemingly wants a shot at the 24/7 title, if his recent tweet is any indication. He posted a warning to Truth, stating that he is the biggest threat to his title. Graves said that he just realized he could get Truth's location at any time, as all he needs to do is make a phone call to Carmella and get her to spill the beans. Graves finished off by saying that Truth should watch his friend circle.

I just realized that at ANY given moment, I am ONE phone call away from knowing @RonKillings’ whereabouts...thus making me the biggest threat to the @wwe 24/7 Title...and I don’t even have Truth’s number.



Watch your circle, champ. 😉 — Sterling (@WWEGraves) July 21, 2019

What's next?

Carmella betraying Truth to help Corey Graves win the 24/7 title would be nothing short of intriguing and hilarious TV. There's a string of possibilities WWE could explore with this trio.

Would you like to see something like this happen in the near future?