WWE News: Corey Graves thinks SmackDown 'hero' should turn heel

13 Dec 2019

Corey Graves is a fan of Elias

Elias has portrayed a babyface character in his interactions with Dana Brooke and Drake Maverick on WWE SmackDown in recent weeks.

Speaking on the latest edition of his After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves criticised the segment that took place on the most recent episode of SmackDown, which saw Elias spank Maverick in the middle of the ring.

The SmackDown commentator added that WWE’s resident guitarist is better suited as a heel and he struggles to believe that fans want to cheer for him.

“I’ve come around big time on Elias as an on-screen character. The guy is good. There’s a lot of money to be made with Elias, in my opinion, but it’s not as a hero. People don’t like Elias. People don’t want to like Elias. People enjoy booing Elias.”

Graves went on to say that Elias is “a fun guy to hate” and he expects the SmackDown Superstar to continue to receive lukewarm reactions as a good guy, just like during his brief run as a babyface in late 2018/early 2019.

“We tried this experiment once in the past and it was met with lukewarm reactions at best. Elias is a fun guy to hate and you need those people in WWE. They are very, very valuable. I’m all about what Elias is doing, unless it involves spanking Drake Maverick in the centre of the ring.”

