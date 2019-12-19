WWE News: Corey Graves 'tired' of seeing the same thing on RAW and SmackDown

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 19:08 IST SHARE

Corey Graves thinks WWE has too many rematches

Corey Graves has been very outspoken about the current WWE product since the launch of his own podcast, After The Bell, in October.

On this week’s episode, the SmackDown commentator began by highlighting an ongoing problem with the number of rematches that take place on RAW and SmackDown on a weekly basis.

“Currently, as far as the WWE landscape is concerned, I am rematched to death. I’m gonna tell you what I mean. It seems like week after week after week, on RAW, on SmackDown, we see rematches ad nauseam. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not tired of seeing any of these Superstars, but I am tired of seeing the same matches over and over and over again.”

Graves mentioned that The Viking Raiders vs. The O.C. is a match that has occurred multiple times on WWE programming in recent weeks, while he initially enjoyed Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade but he feels they have now faced each other too many times.

He added that the Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles rivalry on RAW does not feel as important as it should because the two men have already feuded in 2019, with their previous storyline coming to an end with a victory for Styles at WrestleMania 35.

(If you use quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription).