WWE News: Samoa Joe opens up on potentially becoming a Paul Heyman guy

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 278 // 11 Aug 2018, 04:56 IST

Samoa Joe and Paul Heyman have history

What’s the story?

There's been a lot of talk recently about what happens to Paul Heyman if Brock Lesnar leaves WWE in the future--and while the pair aren't exactly on talking terms on screen, whether Heyman could become someone else's Advocate in the future, or if he's exclusive to Brock Lesnar.

Well, Samoa Joe addressed the question as to whether he'd like to become a Paul Heyman guy, while taking a major shot at the RAW roster in the process.

In case you didn’t know....

Joe and Heyman have history, going all the way back to Extreme Rules 2017 when Joe defeated Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns to become the number one contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.

While Lesnar defeated Joe at Great Balls of Fire, what happened in between was truly incredible--Heyman and Joe barbing at each other on promos.

Besides, Heyman confronted Joe on RAW and was choked out by Joe’s Coquina Clutch, which in turn made for one of the year's most exciting storylines.

The heart of the matter

Well, Brock Lesnar still holds the Universal Title for the red brand, whereas Samoa Joe is gearing up to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

With all of the problems in recent weeks between Lesnar and Paul Heyman, rumors have been rife as to whether another Superstar may secure Heyman's services. Samoa Joe was asked by Planeta Wrestling about whether he may take on an Advocate at some point and, in particular, if a partnership with Paul Heyman was an option.

Paul already had his opportunity to cross that line and he missed his opportunity. Paul and I are businessmen and if circumstances change again and we reach a mutual understanding... We'll see what happens in the future.

Samoa Joe also spoke out on the current state of RAW, particularly Brock Lesnar hitting an F5 on RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

What I believe is that Brock Lesnar won the championship and did not know that he would also have to face the character of Kurt Angle and now it is Paul Heyman who has to deal with that situation.

The former NXT Champion would then go on to take a major shot at the entire Raw roster.

It's Raw's fault. What happened to him [Monday] night happened to him because there are no big competitors in the brand that can overshadow him. If I had been on Raw I would have given him his own medicine.

You can read the entire article at Planeta Wrestling, and thanks to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

What’s next?

Samoa Joe will challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, while Brock Lesnar defends his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns - with or without Paul Heyman in his corner.

Would you like to see Samoa Joe become a Paul Heyman guy? Let us know in the comments.