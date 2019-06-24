WWE News: Crowd goes against script during Daniel Bryan's match at Stomping Grounds 2019

Daniel Bryan and Rowan defended their SmackDown Tag Team titles at Stomping Grounds

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan and Rowan defended their SmackDown Tag Team titles at Stomping Grounds 2019 when they faced off against Heavy Machinery.

The duo, who had won the title from The Usos on an episode of SmackDown Live and retained their belt at Stomping Grounds in an exciting match.

One thing that made the match even more exciting was the crowd chants during the match which was something very interesting and funny!

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan turned heel last year when he attacked AJ Styles, whom he later defeated to win the WWE Championship. Bryan's new gimmick of being the eco-friendly, earth-loving Superstar brought him a lot of heat from the crowd, and his new gimmick, The New Daniel Bryan, was quite the hit.

He eventually lost the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, ending his reign as WWE Champion at 145 days.

But Bryan won another title soon as he and Rowan defeated The Usos to win the SmackDown Tag Team champions, which they succesfully defended at Stomping Grounds.

The heart of the matter

Stomping Grounds 2019 took place in the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, which is the home state of Daniel Bryan, who is originally from Aberdeen, Washington.

At Stomping Grounds 2019, Bryan got a positive reaction from the crowd, much like what a babyface would despite him generating massive heel heat over the last few months.

The crowd turned on the ever-popular Otis, who was booed when he got some offence in on Bryan.

During the entire match, we heard chants of "Daniel Bryan", as well as "We recycle", "Drive a Prius", and "Captain Planet", owing to Daniel Bryan's eco-friendly gimmick.

I guess the fans here want everybody to drive a Prius. I just can’t imagine why anyone can boo Otis. No matter how much I love Daniel Bryan, I can’t boo Otis. #WWEStompingGrounds — Odinaka Amadi (@naka506) June 24, 2019

Daniel Bryan in Washington reminds me a lot of Bret Hart in Canada. Fans just aren’t going to boo him, so you may as well plan on him working babyface whenever he’s there like WWF did for Bret. #WWEStompingGrounds — Jon Martin (@JonWritesStuff) June 24, 2019

Honestly, Daniel Bryan should be getting called out for not being a better heel here.



Bryan Danielson would slap the shit out of the New Daniel Bryan. — Noted Funko Pop Collector (@GameTimeArt) June 24, 2019

The match was a fast-paced one where we saw Heavy Machinery take the ascendancy a few times before the SmackDown Tag Team champs got the win.

The end of the match saw Tucker attacking and throwing Rowan to the outside, following which he returned to the ring, where Bryan took advantage and following a roll-up cover, got the three-count and retained the titles.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if WWE will try to make Bryan a babyface once again after today's reaction from the crowd.

