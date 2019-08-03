×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Current Champion teases alliance with The OC

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
803   //    03 Aug 2019, 22:31 IST

The OC has made a big impression on Raw
The OC has made a big impression on Raw

What's the story?

Shinsuke Nakamura has teased a possible alliance with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson by posing with the trio in a picture on social media.

In case you didn't know…

AJ Styles joined forces with long-time allies Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, as well as Triple H, to defeat Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & Samoa Joe at a live event in Tokyo, Japan in June, and it emerged shortly after the show that Gallows & Anderson had signed new deals with WWE.

Since then, both members of The Club have featured prominently on Monday Night Raw alongside Styles as part of a three-man heel faction, known as The OC (The Original Club), while there has been speculation that another former Bullet Club member – Finn Balor – could join the group.

The reunited trio has had an overwhelming amount of success in a short amount of time, with Styles winning the United States Championship from Ricochet at Extreme Rules and Gallows & Anderson becoming Raw Tag Team Champions by defeating The Revival and The Usos in a Triple Threat match on Raw.

The heart of the matter

Shinsuke Nakamura recently won the Intercontinental Championship from Finn Balor on the Extreme Rules kickoff show.

With his new title over his shoulder, the 2018 Royal Rumble winner posted a picture on Twitter with fellow title holders AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, accompanied by a caption which mentioned that he happened to pass by The OC backstage.

What's next?

Only time will tell if WWE’s decision-makers have plans to add any more members to The OC.

For now, fans can expect to see more shenanigans from the villainous trio on the August 5 episode of Raw. All eyes will then be on SummerSlam on August 11, where AJ Styles will defend his United States Championship against Ricochet.

Tags:
WWE Raw The O.C. AJ Styles Shinsuke Nakamura
Advertisement
5 Past vs Present clashes we saw on WWE Raw Reunion
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles reacts to NJPW star's comments on The OC
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Champion blasts "armchair quarterbacks" and critics, more
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why The OC are the new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions 
RELATED STORY
5 ways Raw Reunion could impact current WWE storylines
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New RAW Tag Team Champions crowned
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins replaced a popular Superstar in OC segment on Raw Reunion
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW Reunion (June 22nd, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Why stables are making a comeback in WWE Programming
RELATED STORY
3 Ways WWE surprised us on RAW this week (29 July 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us