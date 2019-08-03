WWE News: Current Champion teases alliance with The OC

The OC has made a big impression on Raw

What's the story?

Shinsuke Nakamura has teased a possible alliance with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson by posing with the trio in a picture on social media.

In case you didn't know…

AJ Styles joined forces with long-time allies Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, as well as Triple H, to defeat Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & Samoa Joe at a live event in Tokyo, Japan in June, and it emerged shortly after the show that Gallows & Anderson had signed new deals with WWE.

Since then, both members of The Club have featured prominently on Monday Night Raw alongside Styles as part of a three-man heel faction, known as The OC (The Original Club), while there has been speculation that another former Bullet Club member – Finn Balor – could join the group.

The reunited trio has had an overwhelming amount of success in a short amount of time, with Styles winning the United States Championship from Ricochet at Extreme Rules and Gallows & Anderson becoming Raw Tag Team Champions by defeating The Revival and The Usos in a Triple Threat match on Raw.

The heart of the matter

Shinsuke Nakamura recently won the Intercontinental Championship from Finn Balor on the Extreme Rules kickoff show.

With his new title over his shoulder, the 2018 Royal Rumble winner posted a picture on Twitter with fellow title holders AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, accompanied by a caption which mentioned that he happened to pass by The OC backstage.

What's next?

Only time will tell if WWE’s decision-makers have plans to add any more members to The OC.

For now, fans can expect to see more shenanigans from the villainous trio on the August 5 episode of Raw. All eyes will then be on SummerSlam on August 11, where AJ Styles will defend his United States Championship against Ricochet.