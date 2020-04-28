The NXT Superstar clarified his intentions

WWE Superstar Adam Cole elaborated on his comments about 'retiring Triple H' from earlier this month. The reigning NXT Champion has now clarified his stance by saying, "I want to wrestle him but not retire him."

Earlier this month, Cole discussed the possibility of facing The Game in the latter's last match in WWE. He responded by saying that the entire roster idolizes Triple H and if he ever had a chance to be the who retires the Cerebral Assassin from the business, he wouldn't pass it for the world.

Here's what Cole reportedly said:

Anybody on our roster would agree. We all idolized Triple H or Shawn Michaels as kids, and now we’ve grown up, we’re working together with them. We’re really getting to see their minds and not only how smart they are, but how much they absolutely love this job. I wouldn’t pass that up for the world, that absolutely is something that I would love to do. I know many NXT talents feel the same way, and I definitely know a bunch of fans would love it.

However, it appears that Cole didn't intend to imply that he wants to retire Triple H. Instead, he said that his words were twisted. A couple of hours ago, the official Twitter handle of SPORF shared a video in which Cole discussed how he feels about locking horns with Triple H inside the squared circle.

"I would love a chance to wrestle with Triple H. Funnily enough I did an interview where someone asked me or I thought that they had asked me if I would love to wrestle Triple H. And I said, 'Yeah, yeah! I would love to retire Triple H but it was twisted into 'I want to retire Triple H'. But just for the record, I would love to wrestle Triple H, definitely don't want to retire Triple H.'"

During the interview, Cole was also asked about how his opinion on the creator of NXT, and the Champion gave a detailed answer about what Triple H is like outside of kayfabe. He said that The Game is naturally intimidating, but he is also very friendly and helpful towards anyone who meets him because he wants everyone to succeed.

Cole went on to say, "He's a very large man and he carries himself... He's just, he's so large that he has this aura about him. He's no trying to be intimating. He just is intimidating."

"But then when you get to know him, you talk to him, you talk wrestling or if it's about life or whatever it is. Just such a friendly guy. He's someone who really really wants to help. Everyone who is involved in NXT... NXT is his baby and he really does want everyone to succeed. He wants the show to be as good as possible. So, watching him and listening to him talk about certain aspects of rhe show makes me realise how smart he is."

Cole went on to point out a particular quality of Triple H that he admires the most. The leader of The Undisputed Era draws inspiration from The Game's knowledge and focus on wrestling. He also believes that Triple H believes is leading by example.

Cole was further quoted saying, "But the thing that I admire the most is, that man is very busy and every single week he is at NXT. He is on, the entire time. You know, there's a million people coming up to him and asking questions, or giving ideas, or whatever and he is always focused, always present, and he is always happy to be there."

"So, it motivates guys like me and I know it motivates other people. Like to say, 'Triple H still has this mentality and he still has this kind of mindset. Look how focused he is. I am going to be even more focused.' He just brings out this... He is very good at motivation through action. Whether it's about the stuff in the ring or just your thought process about wrestling. He's very, very smart and I think he is a genius," he concluded.

You can watch the video below:

Adam Cole's historic reign as NXT Champion

Earlier his year, Adam Cole became the longest-reigning NXT Champion in the history of WWE. He is also the only Champion to have successfully defended the NXT Title across all the three brands.

Cole is one of the most dominant Superstars on the entire NXT roster, and recently, he has engaged in a rivalry with the likes of Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream while simultaneously continuing his feud with the former Champion, Tommaso Ciampa.

While Cole has just started to run towards career milestones, his dream opponent Triple H celebrated his 25th anniversary with WWE last week on SmackDown. The entertaining segment also featured the likes of Vince McMahon and Shawn Michales.

(If you're using quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda wrestling)