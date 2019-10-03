WWE News: Current main roster champion teases a return to NXT following Finn Balor's footsteps

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 586 // 03 Oct 2019, 16:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Finn Balor (right) be joined by a familiar rival in NXT?

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT was filled with major surprises, including the shocking return of former brand champion Finn Balor, who wasn't active on WWE TV since his gruesome loss to The Fiend at SummerSlam 2019.

Upon his return to NXT, another former NXT Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura also seemingly teased the possibility of a potential appearance (or maybe even a return) to the black-and-yellow brand.

Shinsuke Nakamura's tenure in NXT

In 2016, Shinsuke Nakamura left New Japan Pro Wrestling and signed a deal with WWE, where he initially began competing under the company's developmental brand NXT. In his first match for the promotion, Nakamura wrestled and defeated NXT fan-favorite Sami Zayn in a barnburner of a match.

Later in the year, at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II, Nakamura defeated Samoa Joe to win the NXT Championship for the very first time. However, ended up losing the title back to Joe at TakeOver: Toronto in his first title defense.

On a special episode of NXT in Osaka, Japan, Nakamura regained the NXT Title from Joe and would go on to defend the championship against the latter in a steel cage match. The former 'King of Strong Style' lost the title to Bobby Roode before eventually departing from NXT in 2017.

Shinsuke Nakamura teases a return to NXT

Former NXT and Universal Champion, Finn Balor made his WWE return on tonight's episode of NXT, as he confronted current NXT Champion Adam Cole following his successful title defense against Matt Riddle in the opening match of the night.

Following the outstanding title match between the pair, Nakamura took to Twitter and sent out the following tweet. Judging by Nakamura's tweet, it is pretty clear that the current WWE Intercontinental Champion had his eyes on the Cole vs Riddle match.

Will Shinsuke Nakamura return to NXT?

As of now, the WWE Universe could pretty much expect the most unexpected turn of events in NXT and maybe, Nakamura could very well make his return to the brand in his hunt to become the first-ever three-time NXT Champion.