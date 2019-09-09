WWE News: Current SmackDown Superstar wants to 'take Undertaker out for good'

Does Undertaker have more left in the tank?

This week, The Undertaker returns to WWE at the legendary Madison Square Garden venue, and one current Superstar has said he should "do the Undertaker the favor of a lifetime and take him out for good" ahead of his appearance.

Yesterday, Undertaker made a rare non-WWE appearance at College GameDay to support the Texas Longhorns, and Sami Zayn has retweeted the video, adding his controversial comments, as you can see below.

I should really do The Undertaker the favor of a lifetime and take him out for good. -SZ https://t.co/ZVU8jvzDaC — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 8, 2019

The Undertaker's last WWE appearance

The Deadman's last WWE match was at Extreme Rules, as he joined forces with Roman Reigns to take on Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Elias interfered, but Undertaker and The Big Dog took the win after the Deadman hit Shane McMahon with the Tombstone Piledriver.

Sami Zayn's new role

Over the past few weeks, Sami Zayn has transitioned into the role of mouthpiece for Shinsuke Nakamura, who holds the Intercontinental Championship on the Blue brand.

Zayn had previously been competing on both RAW and SmackDown, going up against Samoa Joe on the red brand and Aleister Black on the blue brand. Recently, though, since pairing with Nakamura, the Underdog from the Underground has made an enemy of Miz.

The partnership takes on extra meaning as Sami Zayn was Nakamura's first-ever opponent in WWE.

A bond that will never die.

Until the end of time. pic.twitter.com/6R3aqNOJav — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 21, 2019

The Deadman's next WWE appearance

This week's episodes of SmackDown and RAW will emanate from the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. SmackDown will see an appearance by The Undertaker, but his role is still unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to RAW to mediate the contract signing for the WWE Universal Championship match between current RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

