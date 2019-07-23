WWE News: Current star blasts Raw Reunion and claims he is underappreciated

Over 40 WWE legends appeared at Raw Reunion

What's the story?

Sami Zayn has criticised the Raw Reunion episode of WWE Raw on July 22, claiming that he is “vastly underappreciated” and the focus should be on him instead of returning legends.

In case you didn't know…

Raw Reunion celebrated the past and present of WWE, with legendary names including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Mick Foley appearing on the show.

Austin, Hogan and Flair participated in a "Toast to Monday Night Raw" to end the episode, while Foley took part in a segment with Bray Wyatt which saw “The Fiend” lock in a Mandible Claw on the WWE Hall of Famer.

The show also featured a total of nine 24/7 Championship title changes, with Pat Patterson, Gerald Brisco, Kelly Kelly, Candice Michelle, Alundra Blayze and Ted DiBiase winning the title before R-Truth reclaimed it from Drake Maverick towards the end of the episode.

Sami Zayn, meanwhile, lost a match against Rey Mysterio after he was ordered back into the ring by Rob Van Dam, Sgt. Slaughter, The Hurricane and Kurt Angle.

The heart of the matter

Writing on Twitter, Sami Zayn described Raw Reunion as a “joke” and said people can punch him in the face if he is still hanging on to the wrestling business after he retires.

He added that, like most great artists, he is being taken for granted in his prime because fans are too busy reminiscing about legendary names from the past.

#RawReunion was a joke. If I'm still hanging on to this business years after I'm done, you can punch me in the face.

Like most great artists, I am vastly under-appreciated in my own time. You have me now & you're blowing it, too busy missing "glory days" that actually sucked. -SZ — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 23, 2019

What's next?

Sami Zayn has only won two of his 15 televised matches since returning from injury after WrestleMania 35, so it looks unlikely that he will challenge for any titles in WWE in the near future. For now, expect him to continue speaking his mind in heel promos on Raw and SmackDown Live.