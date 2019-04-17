WWE News: Current WWE Superstar reveals he was much happier when he was out injured

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 825 // 17 Apr 2019, 01:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince will not be happy about this!

What's the story?

With AEW shocking the world in January, it seems that wrestling has never been so exciting - and with wrestlers now having some leverage, it seems like many of them aren't afraid to break free of their shackles and say exactly what they want, when they want.

Whether it be requesting releases or simply making jabs online that are close to home, it seems like the world of WWE outwith television is edgier than ever - and Sami Zayn has just become the latest to shoot his shot!

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn made his return to Monday Night Raw last week, after three quarters of a year on the shelf. Zayn unsuccessfully challenged Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the true homecoming moment happened when the Underdog from the Underground decided to cut a scathing promo on the WWE Universe - which was later confirmed to be unscripted.

The former NXT Champion had a short heel run alongside long-term friend/rival Kevin Owens before his injury, having spent the entirety of his WWE career as a huge fan favourite, but the shackles seem to be well and truly off as Zayn is back and taking aim at his fans.

The heart of the matter

Sami Zayn took to social media today to deliver a tongue-in-cheek shot at his employers in a week, and a year, where rumours have been rife about Superstars being unhappy in WWE, requesting their releases and/or looking elsewhere for a new challenge.

It's unclear whether Zayn was taking a direct shot at WWE or just making a harmless joke at their expense. Either way, it'll definitely raise some eyebrows!

Man, that's nothing.

You should have seen me the 9 months I was away from @WWE. https://t.co/ffZ70XSOC8 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 16, 2019

What's next?

Well, who's next? And what? We just don't know. Another Superstar could take to social media to make a controversial statement at any minute.

Meanwhile Sami Zayn looks set to continue making waves, and it really is great to see him back in WWE - even if the feeling isn't mutual...

Are you enjoying seeing Sami Zayn back in WWE? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement