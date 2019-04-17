×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Current WWE Superstar reveals he was much happier when he was out injured

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
825   //    17 Apr 2019, 01:14 IST

Vince will not be happy about this!
Vince will not be happy about this!

What's the story?

With AEW shocking the world in January, it seems that wrestling has never been so exciting - and with wrestlers now having some leverage, it seems like many of them aren't afraid to break free of their shackles and say exactly what they want, when they want.

Whether it be requesting releases or simply making jabs online that are close to home, it seems like the world of WWE outwith television is edgier than ever - and Sami Zayn has just become the latest to shoot his shot!

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn made his return to Monday Night Raw last week, after three quarters of a year on the shelf. Zayn unsuccessfully challenged Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the true homecoming moment happened when the Underdog from the Underground decided to cut a scathing promo on the WWE Universe - which was later confirmed to be unscripted.

The former NXT Champion had a short heel run alongside long-term friend/rival Kevin Owens before his injury, having spent the entirety of his WWE career as a huge fan favourite, but the shackles seem to be well and truly off as Zayn is back and taking aim at his fans.

The heart of the matter

Sami Zayn took to social media today to deliver a tongue-in-cheek shot at his employers in a week, and a year, where rumours have been rife about Superstars being unhappy in WWE, requesting their releases and/or looking elsewhere for a new challenge.

It's unclear whether Zayn was taking a direct shot at WWE or just making a harmless joke at their expense. Either way, it'll definitely raise some eyebrows!

What's next?

Well, who's next? And what? We just don't know. Another Superstar could take to social media to make a controversial statement at any minute.

Meanwhile Sami Zayn looks set to continue making waves, and it really is great to see him back in WWE - even if the feeling isn't mutual...

Are you enjoying seeing Sami Zayn back in WWE? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Sami Zayn
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has interviewed stars such as Diamond Dallas Page, Damien Sandow, Nita Strauss, Tessa Blanchard and Shane Strickland, among others.
WWE News: WWE Superstar says he got drafted to XFL in the Superstar Shake-up
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sami Zayn confirms going off-script on RAW, reveals how he wrote his promo
RELATED STORY
Confirmed Superstars for WWE RAW after Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Superstar says he almost fought Chris Benoit once
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Current WWE Superstar says Lana's body is '90% enhanced'
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax reveals why match against Dean Ambrose was scrapped
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kevin Owens comments on when he will return to action
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Superstar reveals how Triple H made him cry backstage
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals how he found out about Dean Ambrose's looming WWE exit 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax out of action indefinitely following knee injury 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us