WWE/GFW Impact News: Current WWE Superstars appear in GFW promo

GFW uses current WWE talent to promote upcoming Anthology series, Amped

@toprope_podcast by Bushboy65 News 22 Jul 2017, 06:15 IST

Roode was an Impact Original and championed GFW while apart of TNA

What's the Story?

With Impact being rebranded under GFW, Anthem is looking for a way to get fans caught up on the history of GFW. A four-part PPV anthology will begin airing on August 11th and show some current WWE Superstars

In case you didn't know...

GFW began in 2014 when Jeff Jarrett was ousted by TNA and decided to form another wrestling promotion. GFW would form deals with big promotions outside of the United States, such as NJPW and AAA.

Over the next three years, GFW would use talent from these outside promotions to stack their roster, attempting to draw better audiences and a television deal, which never came to fruition.

The Heart of the Matter

On July 21st, Impact Wrestling posted a video to their YouTube Channel, showing some wrestlers currently signed to the WWE.

As can be seen above, Monday Night Raw's "The Club" and Smackdown Live's Singh Brothers appear prominently throughout the 43-second video, as do Mickie James and current NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

This isn't the first time Impact has mentioned Roode since his departure, and throughout the past couple of weeks have been discussing past Impact originals on various social media platforms.

GFW has a few years of unaired footage, so it's quite possible we could be seeing a lot of current WWE talent in the four-part anthology series.

What's next?

Part one of GFW's Amped series will air on Friday, August 11th, only on PPV. Three more parts will be shown over the next month, showcasing unaired GFW footage from the past three years.

As GFW slowly takes over the Impact name, they'll do what they can to get Impact viewers acclimated to the brand.

Author's take

While some may see this as a cheap way to get PPV buys, I think it makes sense to air the footage that the wrestling world would most want to see.

There is quite a large amount of unseen Bullet Club matches in GFW, and it's possible that they may include more than Gallows and Anderson.

As part of the cross promotional deal between GFW and NJPW was able to present Wrestle Kingdom 9 as one of their events, using an English commentary team and offering the show on PPV in the US and Canada.

Seeing as it was technically GFW's first official PPV, we might see some content from that show. Add in their deal with AAA as well, and this is a chance for wrestling fans to see the incoming luchadors that they might not have had a chance to see in another capacity.

While it's unknown what matches and talent will be shown on GFW's Amped series, it's something to look forward to, and might be a step in the right direction to getting a bigger audience in the US.