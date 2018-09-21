WWE News: Curt Hawkins pleaded with WWE to let him lose match he was scheduled to win

Curt Hawkins has lost to them all!

What’s the story?

Curt Hawkins is currently on one of the most unique streaks ever in WWE - he's 0-219 when it comes to wins and losses.

Hawkins doesn't mind, though, as he discussed on Sam Roberts' Podcast, now known as NotSam Wrestling, this week - opening up about how he embraced the streak and how he even pleaded with WWE not to end it, and when it was supposed to end.

In case you didn't know…

Curt Hawkins has been on a monumental losing streak since his return to WWE, but he got some words of wisdom from Brooklyn Brawler at RAW 25 earlier this year in a pretty inspirational interaction.

Brawler recalled his own career and compared it with that of Hawkins - telling the current WWE star about his victory over Triple H and how he won a battle royal at the Madison Square Garden.

Earlier this year, Hawkins described his coolest loss ever, after facing Goldust in the very same building as Rowdy Roddy Piper did, in one of WWE's classic segments from 1996, a Hollywood Back Lot Brawl.

The heart of the matter

WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins recently spoke on NotSam Wrestling, previously known as the Sam Roberts' Podcast, about his losing streak, breaking the news that it was meant to end a while ago - but he pleaded with WWE to lose a match he was scheduled to win.

There's been times where I was having matches - in particular I had a match on Main Event against Heath Slater that I was supposed to win - but I thought, "Wait, hold it, no, please, no. This could be something. There's no sense of ending this story on Main Event."

Hawkins went on to describe the reaction backstage to his unusual request.

Who begs to lose matches? I literally did that though where I said that I can't win matches, and they were cool about it in the first place where they were telling me that I did a good job and that I am going to win a match. But I was like, "No, you don't understand."

Hawkins said he was spurred on by an article that detailed his 100th loss, and that inspired him to stick with it - even though he may be in the minority in the locker room.

I think that, I'm not taking shots at anyone else, but most of my colleagues would be upset at that sort of thing.

Hawkins went on to say he just tries to do his best and steal the show every time, but that it's much more fun to perform in his current role because people are much more invested in what he's doing, and that he's having great fun losing - and enjoying trying to find ways to steal the show as someone who can't win a match.

So, how does Hawkins keep up with the tally?

It's tough at times because I am doing the live events. I am doing this thing that, say I lose to someone at a live event, I would then say that I wasn't ready and I'm not going anywhere until I have another opponent. And then Braun Strowman comes out, so I end up losing like six times a weekend before I get to TV.

Hawkins also said more fans will now ask him for an autograph and they always ask what number he's on, but his unique methods means he can answer them with a quick check of the phone.

I have to put [the streak number] on my Instagram and Twitter profile after every match otherwise I will forget because I don't remember where it's at.

What’s next?

Well, as any Undertaker, Goldberg or Asuka fans will know, all streaks must come to an end at some point. When Hawkins eventually does, it will now be absolutely monumental due to the build involved in getting there. For now, Hawkins is doing something incredibly different and seems to be enjoying it.

I guess next up, we see if the streak goes to 0-220, or 1-219.