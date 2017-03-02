WWE News: Dana Brooke hits back at fans on Twitter after her latest RAW botch

by Suyash Maheshwari News 02 Mar 2017, 01:12 IST

What’s the story?

In a hilarious turn of events, TDE Wrestling has posted a video on Twitter accentuating Dana Brooke’s latest botch on the this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW.

The tweet did not go down well with Charlotte’s protege as she blasted the account with a furious response.

@totaldivaseps when you actually know what your talking about then please tweet @ me! Annoying when all u do is this i mess up ! get a life — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) February 28, 2017

While Dana did manage to silence TDE Wrestling, she surely could not have kept up with what followed.

In case you didn’t know...

This wasn’t the only botch that marred the show, as WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens tripped over his words in the opening segment of the show. Owens, who is without a doubt one of the best on the mic, had this rare slip up when he was trying to hit back at Goldberg who was already present in the ring.

This isn’t the first time Brooke has botched a move as simple as this. Last year, on an episode of Monday Night RAW, Charlotte was defending her WWE Women’s Championship against Paige. The match was supposed to end by Brooke pulling her mentor’s foot on the bottom rope, which needless to say, didn’t go as planned.

The heart of the matter

As seen in the tweet above, Dana Brooke tried to grab Bayley’s leg as she was running to the ropes but failed miserably. It did not look good on the show, and TDE Wrestling was quick to the point that out to Dana.

Also read: 5 Botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments from WWE Raw February 27th, 2017

However, the tweet did not go down well with Brooke as she issued a furious response insinuating that they didn’t know what they were talking about and asked them to stop bugging her with such tweets.

What’s next?

Despite being touted as the next face of the Women’s Division, Dana is yet to advance on the main roster. WWE would likely not punish her for this as it was clearly an unintentional mistake on her part.

Sportskeeda’s take

With each passing episode of Monday Night RAW, it is becoming clearer as to why WWE is withholding Brooke’s push. Her antics on social media are not doing her any favours, and we hope that Brooke learns a thing or two from Queen Charlotte.

