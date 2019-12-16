WWE News: Dana Brooke makes a special request to Batista

Danny Hart News 16 Dec 2019, 22:21 IST

Dana Brooke has responded to Batista's latest tweet

Ever since Batista revealed in November that he is single again, he has exchanged several flirty messages on Twitter with WWE Superstar Dana Brooke.

On the December 13 episode of SmackDown, Brooke used Batista’s finisher – the Batista Bomb – against Bayley, but she only gained a two-count and ultimately ended up losing the three-minute match.

The soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer commented on her attempt to pay homage to him by tweeting that he wants her to shake the ropes before she executes the move in future, just like he used to do.

Brooke has now responded by making a special request for “The Animal” to teach her how to shake the ropes and perform the Batista Bomb.

Ok daddy..I may need practice again, w/ the slam included & while we are at it .. show me that one thing ya did again 😉 ... @DaveBautista is an animal 💋 https://t.co/ezlTqlmOOL — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 16, 2019

What is going on with Batista and Dana Brooke?

Even the most casual of WWE fans have probably been alerted to the apparent romance between Batista and Dana Brooke in recent weeks.

In short, after Batista announced that he is single, Brooke mentioned on Twitter that she had discussed going on a date with the six-time WWE World Champion.

It has since emerged that this was not a joke and the two are genuinely planning to go on a date at some stage, with Brooke telling WWE show The Bump that she would happily allow the date to be filmed.