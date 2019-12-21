WWE News: Dana Brooke opens up on coping with her boyfriend's death

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke recently sat down for an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. Brooke opened up on how far she has come with WWE, and reflected back on how she coped with the loss of her boyfriend, Dallas McCarver, who tragically passed away in 2017, at the age of 26.

Brooke stated that Dallas supported her through thick and thin, and losing him left her in a dark place. Brooke added that her WWE career saved her life, following Dallas' passing.

Two years ago, I couldn’t even talk about losing Dallas. He was the love of my life. I was in a dark place, I couldn’t move forward. My career in WWE saved my life, and losing him reminded me that tomorrow is never promised.

I have that platform in WWE to inspire, encouraging people to live life to the fullest. We all have bad days, I get that. But what can we do to fix those bad days? How do we make a change? So that’s why I remain so positive and keep pushing forward. You never know when you’re going to lose someone you love, so make the most of every moment. I wish I had one more minute with Dallas.

Brooke signed a contract with WWE in July 2013 and made her way to the main roster after a three-year stint in NXT. She has been a WWE mainstay ever since.

Before pursuing a career in pro-wrestling, Brooke trained to become a bodybuilder and held several titles in the National Physique Committee.