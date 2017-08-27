WWE News: Dana Brooke's final goodbye to late boyfriend is heartbreaking

Dana Brooke posted a heartbreaking goodbye to late boyfriend Dallas McCarver on Instagram

by Anirban Banerjee News 27 Aug 2017, 09:11 IST

Dallas and Dana prior to his tragic passing

What's the story?

Since the passing of Dallas McCarver, his girlfriend, WWE's own Dana Brooke has shown amazing grace and composure.

Dana posted a heartbreaking goodbye to her late boyfriend on Instagram on the day of his funeral.

In case you didn't know.....

Dallas 'Big Country' McCarver, a well-known body builder, passed away tragically at the young age of 26 on Monday.

He apparently died from choking on his food, and he left his friends and family heartbroken. Dana said that she plans to start a nonprofit organisation in his memory to help children.

Going in depth

Dana and McCarver obviously loved each other very much and often posted photos together on Instagram.

Dana said that McCarver inspired her to become better. On the day of his funeral, Dana posted a heartbreaking final goodbye on Instagram where her sense of loss is obvious.

Reactions

McCarver's friends and colleagues posted about the shocking loss of McCarver on Twitter and Instagram.

Rest In Peace To Dallas Mccarver. It's A Sad Day For The Sport Of Bodybuilding. — Lo Keys (@LoKeys910) August 22, 2017

Our tribute

Dallas McCarver was a well-known body builder. He placed 8th in the competition of Mr Olympia and competed in several other body building tournaments. Well known for his love of children, his tragic passing at the age of only 26 was a shock for everyone and a huge loss to the world.

He lives on in the form of a non-profit organization opened in his name, by girlfriend Dana Brooke.

Tweet Speak

Dana posted about the foundation she opened in his name on Twitter.