WWE News: Dana Brooke's nasty injury video surfaces

Dana Brooke was busted open ahead of this week's WWE RAW

What's the story?

This past week, we learnt that Dana Brooke was injured ahead of WWE RAW in the Main Event tapings. This injury resulted in the match getting cancelled and Brooke was escorted backstage for treatment.

We now have a video which shows how exactly that injury happened in the match against Sarah Logan.

In case you didn't know...

Brooke hasn't featured much on WWE television lately and her last memorable moment in WWE was at the Money in the Bank PPV, where she got a huge pop from the crowd during the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The heart of the matter

Dana Brooke busted open on Main Event tapings

In the match between Sarah Logan and Dana Brooke before WWE RAW, Brooke was busted open in the face after she landed face first into the ring post.

Logan and Brooke were on the ring apron, when the former ran up from behind and knee'd Brooke in the back of the head. This resulted in Brooke hitting face first on the ring post on the outside which caused the injury.

omg that looked so messy pic.twitter.com/9GaEFw4wRY — boris (@bvmbshelled) June 20, 2019

The referee threw the 'X' sign, signalling the end of the match as Brooke was unfit to wrestle. The match referee and other officials used towels to control the bleeding and she was then taken backstage to get treated.

WWE or Brooke haven't spoken about the injury, but Brooke may be alright as she recently posted a Tweet where she asked the MLB All-Stars if she could throw the first pitch in the All-Star game.

@AllStarGame I got a killer arm 💪🏼 what ya say about the first pitch! C-town is my home town !! — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 20, 2019

What's next?

This seems like a nasty injury and we hope Dana Brooke is back fit and healthy very soon.