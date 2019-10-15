WWE News: Daniel Bryan and The Kabuki Warriors headline the second round of the Draft on Night Two

The New Daniel Bryan

This year's WWE Draft continued on RAW to assign over 70 Superstars in either of the main roster brands. Monday Night RAW got the opportunity to make three picks for every two choices made by SmackDown.

In the second round of tonight's edition of the Draft, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors as the latest members of the Red Brand. RAW also acquired Rusev and Aleister Black in this round while the Blue Brand retained the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and the 'New' Daniel Bryan.

Although the Red Brand got the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors, the duo are eligible to appear on both RAW and SmackDown to defend the titles. WWE later clarified that when Asuka and Kairi Sane will lose the gold they will be made an exclusive to RAW but till then they can show up on either of the shows.

In this round, SmackDown didn't draft any Superstar from RAW but retained two of their members, the SmackDown Women's Champion and the Planet's Champion. Also, Rusev and Bobby Lashley ended up on the same brand and it seems we will now get some answers regarding their relationship with the Ravishing Russian, Lana. Aleister Black had performed the past week on RAW and defeated The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match and it seems his dominance on the show will continue moving forward.

After the second round of day two of the WWE Draft, RAW roster consists of the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane, Rusev and Aleister Black. On the other hand, SmackDown now possesses WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods and Daniel Bryan.

