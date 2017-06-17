WWE News: Huge name returning to SmackDown Live next week

The WWE SmackDown LIVE general manager returns to television on June 20, 2017.

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy News 17 Jun 2017, 10:54 IST

Daniel Bryan has been away from his on-screen duties with SmackDown Live! following the birth of his daughter.

What’s the story?

WWE.com has confirmed that Daniel Bryan will return to his duties as general manager of SmackDown Live on June 20, 2017. Bryan originally tweeted the news, with his return landing on the blue brand’s first show after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Looking forward to watching history be made at @WWE #MITB on Sunday but Tuesday it's back to work for me at #SDLive! #YesYesYes — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 16, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Bryan has served as the GM for SmackDown since this edition of the brand split began in July 2016. That came about four months after injuries forced him to retire from in-ring competition in February 2016.

The former World Champion also had a verbal feud with The Miz which helped spark the latter toward his current Intercontinental Championship run.

The heart of the matter

Bryan has been away from television since the Superstar Shake-up on April 11 because his wife, Brie Bella, was set to have the couple’s first child. Their daughter, Birdie Joe, was born on May 9, so Bryan has spent the last month or so helping with the parenting duties back home.

Commissioner Shane McMahon has been solid as the show’s lone authority figure during that time, but Bryan returning for the first show after Money in the Bank will certainly a boost to SmackDown's programming.

What’s next?

It will remain to be seen what impact Bryan will have in the on-screen storyline for SmackDown. Miz continues to use his moves and gestures, but the Intercontinental Champion has moved to RAW, so that angle seems to be laid to rest for now.

Fans will have a better idea after Sunday exactly what scenarios Bryan may need to help clarify next week.

Author’s take

Kudos to Bryan for taking significant time off to support his wife during the birth of their child. Fatherhood is a huge deal, and it’s tough not to respect him for taking it so seriously.

That said, his return could add to what has already been impressive work for SmackDown, which has consistently put on a better show than its Monday night counterpart, even in his absence.

