WWE News: Daniel Bryan asked to explain his actions in an exclusive interview (Video)

Why did Daniel Bryan turn heel, this week?

What's the story?

The world has been buzzing about the fact that Daniel Bryan has become the WWE Champion after hitting a low blow. They've also been alarmed at the fact that the once lovable babyface has now become a nefarious heel.

Cameras caught up with Daniel Bryan after his win and asked him to explain his actions. They would receive none from the 'Yes!' man.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles was the WWE Champion when SmackDown Live began, this week. Paul Heyman played mind games with Styles and Daniel Bryan, leading to a flurry of fists between the men.

This would lead Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles to take each other on in the main event of SmackDown Live. It seemed like a very even match until Daniel Bryan picked up a win, using a low blow to become Champion. This was very out of character for the man.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan was in the backstage area shortly after his win, carrying the WWE Championship when cameras caught up with him. A backstage interviewer would ask him to explain what happened against AJ Styles, and Bryan wouldn't respond.

With a smirk on his face, Bryan walked away without revealing the reasons he took the low road against AJ Styles. Of course, one would expect that Bryan will open break his silence during an episode of SmackDown Live, where he explains why he did, what he did. It must be noted that his wife, Brie Bella, also recently turned heel against Ronda Rousey.

What's next?

We have a brand new WWE Champion and that means he must square off against the Universal Champion at Survivor Series. How excited are you guys for Bryan vs. Lesnar? Do you think it'll be a better match than Lesnar vs. Styles?

Why do you think Daniel Bryan turned heel, readers? Let us know in the comments.

